Several people living in the Pacific Northwest were recently shocked to see a giant object screeching across the skies, and later burning up in the atmosphere after breaking apart into different pieces. The mysterious incident happened on the night of March 25, and people started suggesting several weird theories including a possible alien invasion.

Mystery continues

Jim Todd, OMSI Director of Space Science Education, after analyzing the visuals of the atmospheric explosion suggested that the object that burned up in the atmosphere is not a meteor, but most probably could be manmade.

"This is definitely man-made. How long it took to burn up, that's classic of a man-made (object). How long it was burning up and how it was breaking apart -- where a meteor goes much faster. This is a rare event. We have anticipated this, maybe, but this has caught everybody by surprise, and we have the right conditions to see it tonight. It was visible as far as Seattle to Boise to Bend to Portland," Todd told Katu.

Photographs and videos of the alleged incident have already gone viral on online spaces, and all these footages show dozens of objects moving across the skies.

National Weather Service issues clarification

In the meantime, the National Weather Service (NWS) suggested that the mysterious object that burned up in the skies could be most probably the debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that did not have a successful de-orbit burn.

"While we await further confirmation on the details, here's the unofficial information we have so far. The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," said NWS.

As NWS has classified this object as space debris, conspiracy theorists have quickly dismissed these claims, and they call this sighting an indication of alien presence on earth.