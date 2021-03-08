A mysterious video recently submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization that studies alleged UFO sighting is now the hottest debating topic among conspiracy theorists and alien believers. In the video, apparently shot from Tennessee, a glowing disc-shaped flying object can be seen hovering in the night skies. Even though the video clip was shot last year, it was submitted to MUFON recently.

Eyewitness statement about UFO

The eyewitness who saw the alleged UFO sighting claimed that the event took place in Hillsboro. Initially, the eyewitness thought that the glowing object could be Venus, but he decided to take a closer look using his telescope, as the planet appeared on the wrong side of the sky.

"Appeared to be a planet like Venus looks in the evening but was in the wrong part of the sky. So I got my telescope out and was amazed at what I saw. Almost jellyfish-like with bright blinding lights evenly spaced around the rim," said the eyewitness.

After watching the video, several people started claiming that aliens have visited earth, and they could be gearing up for an invasion.

Alien hunter assures presence of extraterrestrials on earth

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, who is known for making unbelievable claims regarding extraterrestrial existence on earth. Waring, on his website UFO Sightings Daily claimed that the disc-shaped UFO spotted in the skies, had an antenna on its top center and a glowing window around its center.

"It's actually a classic disk but is attempting to create a cloud form around it causing it to appear thicker than it really is. The second photo above is proof of this. This is a rare sighting of a real glowing disk at night over Tennessee. The real kicker is that it has an antenna on its top center...just as scientist Bob Lazar who worked in Area S4 inside Area 51 said some disks have and will fly tiling at an angle. The antenna is actually the source of its movement. Not engines...but direction movement. The actual propulsion systems are separate," wrote Waring on his website.

A few weeks back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. He also added that the United States and Israel are working together with an advanced alien species.