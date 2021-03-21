A mysterious UFO sighting that happened in Toronto, Canada is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video captured during the night, three UFO orbs can be seen hovering in the skies in a triangular formation.

Eyewitness reveals details of UFO sighting

The eyewitness who saw the UFO event revealed that several glowing red objects appeared in the skies at around 09 PM on March 20, 2021. He claimed that the UFOs hovered and moved north for several minutes before eventually disappearing behind trees.

"Girlfriend and I first observed several glowing orange-red orbs in a triangle formation around 9 pm. They hovered and moved north for several minutes before eventually disappearing behind trees. we followed outside. saw a plane coming in for comparison...then immediately noticed 3 glowing orbs in triangle formation directly behind us. they were silent and were observed for several minutes before they disappeared from view," says the eyewitness.

After capturing the UFO event, the eyewitness submitted the footage to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization that studies UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the world.

Alien hunter analyzes UFO video

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who enjoys a huge fan following in online spaces. After watching the video, Waring suggested that events like these are indicating alien activities in Canada.

"You can feel the excitement in the eyewitness voice and the shock and dismay over the events unfolding. He records several UFOs over the neighborhood and three of them are in a military triangle formation. Yet a few others were seen rising up from behind the buildings. Possible having landed for a few minutes then left. These glowing orbs are being seen daily worldwide. Why its dramatic increase of sightings this last month alone...is unknown, but the increase is 3X what is normal per month. This is true alien activity over Canada," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Even though followers of Waring consider this sighting as concrete proof of alien existence, skeptics have dismissed these claims, and they classify these flying orbs as mere drones.