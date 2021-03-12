Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan has recently released a mysterious UFO video. In the video apparently captured from Bangkok, Thailand, on March 11, a black UFO can be seen shooting past a helicopter. The UFO seems black in color, and it screeched across the skies at a very high speed.

Waring suspects alien presence on earth

In a recent blog post, Waring claimed that sightings like these are indicating alien presence on earth. According to Waring, UFO sightings near human-made flying vessels could be suggesting the fact that aliens are monitoring the development of human technology.

"This eyewitness was recording a helicopter flying over the neighborhood just at the right moment. A small black UFO sees the helicopter and shoots close to it, curving slightly, then shooting away before the helicopter pilots notice it. This is 100% typical behavior of alien drones. They are programmed to find, investigate, record all data of flying technology. Flying technology is a priority for aliens to gather data on...because this allows them to accurately predict when humans will be capable of long-distance space travel," wrote Waring on UFO Sightings Daily.

The mysterious UFO spotted during test flight

It was around a few days back that a disc-shaped UFO was spotted above the Santa Lucia airport, Mexico. In a video released online, a disc-shaped UFO can be seen hovering in the skies as a flight was taking off.

After analyzing the video, several netizens claimed that aliens are already here on earth. According to these alien enthusiasts, governments and NASA are well aware of extraterrestrial presence, but they are covering up the details to avoid public panic.

Earlier, an American Airlines pilot had also reported a UFO sighting while his flight was traveling from Cincinnati to Phoenix. American Airlines authorities confirmed the sighting, and they asked media outlets to contact the FBI for further details.