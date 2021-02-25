The mysteries surrounding UFO sightings have once again deepened, as an American Airlines pilot has reported the sighting of an unidentified flying vessel over New Mexico. American Airlines today verified a radio transmission from flight 2292, which was traveling from Cincinnati to Phoenix, and in the transmission, the pilot can be heard talking about a UFO right above them.

UFO mystery deepens

The radio transmission was initially decoded by Steve Douglass, an experienced radio interceptor. Douglass claimed to have heard the strange transmission while recording from his arsenal of scanners. The pilot also claimed that the UFO spotted in the skies was cylindrical in shape.

"Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us," said pilot during the radio transmission, as per a report published in Fox News.

American Airlines, later confirmed to Fox News that the transmission is from flight 2292, and requested the channel to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for additional information.

During the time of the UFO sighting, the flight was traveling at a speed of more than 400 miles per hour.

Was the UFO sighting a sign of missile test?

Interestingly, New Mexico is home to White Sands Missile Range, and it has made many people initially believe that a missile test might have caused the UFO row. However, these speculations were soon put to rest as Scott Stearns of White Sands Missile Range confirmed that no missile tests were carried out in the range during the time of the UFO sighting.

"We have no idea what it could have been or if anything similar has been sighted in that area before," Stearns told Fox News.

As UFO sightings in the United States have increased dramatically post the coronavirus outbreak, several conspiracy theorists have started claiming that these events are concrete proof of alien existence on earth. According to these conspiracy theorists, the US government and NASA are well aware of alien existence, but they are covering up bitter facts about extraterrestrials to prevent public panic.

This is not the first time that pilots are spotting strange UFOs in the skies. A few weeks back, a Pakistani pilot had spotted a strange glowing orb while he was flying above the Indian ocean.