A mysterious video recently submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien believers. In the video, multiple unidentified flying objects can be seen hovering in the night skies.

Eyewitness statement

The eyewitness who saw the event revealed that he has never seen such lights in that part of the sky before. He also added that these UFOs remained unaffected even after an airplane traveled across the skies.

"I always look into the night sky and in the general direction of what I filmed. I've never seen anything like this especially in that part of the sky. At one point an airplane traveling east went in the general direction of the objects. The objects seemed unaffected by this and more returned in the sky," says the eyewitness.

Alien hunter analyzed the video

The video was later analyzed by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. The self-styled alien hunter, after checking the footage claimed that Phoenix lights have returned to Arizona.

"At first I thought this could be Chinese lanterns, but the lights are not orange or red, but white. They don't disappear but fade and then come back. They are too bright to be drones and too large. The brightness of the UFOs is incredible. The UFOs are almost evenly spaced and seem to hold the position. Arizona is a UFO hotspot and this...is absolutely why. Aliens love Arizona. But the city of Tempe, is on the edge of Phoenix...so this is obviously the same UFOs that was seen back in 1997," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few days back, a giant UFO was spotted in Idaho, and it made several people suspect that aliens have visited earth. The UFO seen in Idaho had illuminating lights all across its body, and it hovered in the night skies in an eerie manner.