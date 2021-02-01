Two mysterious videos were reportedly submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings, and these clips show three unknown objects falling down from the skies in Denver.

UFO witness statements

The eyewitness who saw the incident claimed that the objects had trails, and these UFOs underwent direction change as they screeched across the earth's atmosphere.

"As it got lower to the ground, I would say within 1,500 feet, they slowly started changing directions and started heading East toward Buckley Air Force Base. There was no sound, no odor no strange electromagnetic sensations. These objects did not appear to be in a hurry and they maintained a straight heading," said the eyewitness.

Another person who witnessed the event claimed that these UFOs traveled down to the surface of the earth in a formation. The eyewitness also added that these objects mysteriously moved east at a high speed.

Waring analyses UFO event

These videos were later uploaded to YouTube by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring, and he claimed that the objects that fell down from the skies were disc-shaped. Waring, on his blog UFO Sightings Daily suggested that these objects could not be space debris, as NASA has not reported the fall of any kinds of debris. The self-styled alien hunter also assured that this sighting is irrefutable proof of alien existence.

"Now NASA has not reported any space debris falling over Denver, nor have they reported anything falling from space this week. If two different reports came in about this since each report represents about 500 people eyewitnesses. That means at least 1,000 people saw this maybe much more. Absolute proof that there are aliens in the Denver mountain regions, 100% proof that an alien base sits below this mountain range in that area...but...I have been saying that info for a decade," wrote Waring.