In December 2017, the New York Times published an investigative report about a secret UFO hunt program initiated by the Pentagon. Following the news report, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released creepy videos of unidentified flying objects (UFO) trailed by US Navy jets.

The alleged videos were shot in 2004, and the mindblowing maneuvers of the UFO in the skies made several people believe that alien existence on earth could be real. Now known as the 'tic-tac' UFO, that mysterious flying object screeched across the skies in such a way that it defied all laws of modern physics.

Tic-tac UFO in South Korean skies

As mysteries surrounding tic-tac UFO in the US skies still remain unsolved, a similar flying object has been now spotted in South Korea. This alleged UFO sighting happened on December 21, 2020, and the video of the event was recently released by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring.

The video of the tic-tac UFO was captured by an airplane passenger, and it shows a flying object with no wings moving across the skies. In his recent website post, Waring called this sighting authentic proof of alien existence, and he bizarrely claimed that advanced extraterrestrials are saving South Korea from North Korea.

"The UFO has no wings, no contrail, no tail, or lights of any kind. It seems impossible, yet there it is. Lucky the eyewitness was recording flying over the area so we have this amazing evidence of the encounter. 100% proof that aliens are not just watching over South Korea, but protecting them from North Korea," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Mysterious UFOs that appeared in California

A few days back, a mysterious UFO event happened in California. In a video released by conspiracy theory YouTube channel Mavi777, two cigar-shaped flying objects were seen hovering in the night skies. Interestingly, the flying objects that spotted in the skies apparently had illuminating lights on their body.

The video of the sighting soon went viral, and many people called it proof of alien presence on the earth. However, skeptics dismissed these claims and made it clear that the object in the skies could be actually a reflection of light or objects from the room's interior, as the photographer was behind a window glass while capturing the event.