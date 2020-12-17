It was in December 2017 that the New York Times published an investigative report that detailed the operation of a secretive mission named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), aimed at unveiling the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings in the United States.

Later, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released two mysterious clips that showed flying objects screeching across the skies at a mindblowing speed. The clips were later classified authentic by the Pentagon, and Joseph Gradisher, the US Navy spokesperson claimed that these visuals were not supposed to be released in the first place.

The mystery surrounding Tic-Tac UFO continues

The video clip was captured by a camera onboard US Navy Jets that trailed the mysterious flying object. As the tic-tac UFO defied all the laws of physics while screeching across the skies, several people started claiming that these sightings could be irrefutable proof of alien existence on earth.

And now, John O. Brennan, head of the CIA for four years under President Obama has talked about the UFO phenomenon that continues to baffle the general public and experts alike.

Brennan talked about these mysterious flying objects while interacting with Tyler Cowen of the Marginal Revolution. During the talk, Brennan suggested that people should approach these events with an open mindset, and should collect as much data as possible.

"I've seen some of those videos from Navy pilots, and I must tell you that they are quite eyebrow-raising when you look at them. You try to ensure that you have as much data as possible in terms of visuals and also different types of maybe technical collection of sensors that you have at the time. You really have to approach it with an open mind, but get as much data as possible and get as much expertise as possible brought to bear," Brennan told Cowen.

Life is defined in many ways

When asked about alien existence which is the most popular hypothesis used to define these UFO sightings, Brennan revealed that life is defined in many ways. He also made it clear that there could be alien life thriving somewhere in the universe.

Life is defined in many different ways. I think it's a bit presumptuous and arrogant for us to believe that there's no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe. But I think some of the phenomena we're going to be seeing continue to be unexplained and might, in fact, be some type of phenomenon that is the result of something that we don't yet understand and that could involve some type of activity that some might say constitutes a different form of life," said Brennan.

A few days back, Haim Eshed, who served as the head of Israel's space security program for more than 30 years had sensationally claimed that alien existence is real. Eshed revealed that aliens are in direct contact with the United States and Israel, and also talked about a secret underground base that is operational on Mars.