Post an investigative report published in the New York Times, the Pentagon had admitted that they have carried out a secretive UFO investigation program named AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program).

And now, a leaked image captured by the Task Force during their mission has made many people believe that alien existence on the earth could be real.

The mystery surrounding silver-cube UFO

In the image, a mysterious silver-cube UFO can be seen hovering above the Atlantic, and this intriguing photograph was captured from within the cockpit of a F/A-18 fighter jet with a pilot's personal cell phone.

The UFO was apparently hovering at an altitude of 35,000 feet when the American military pilot spotted it. According to the leaked data, three US officials apparently witnessed the event, and they described the UFO as a cube-shaped silver object.

"I'm more interested in the fact that this first photo has been leaked, and in the related leaking of information about the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Task Force, where serving intelligence community personnel have shared insights from two intelligence position reports. With my own defense background in this subject, three things stand out. Firstly, the description by one insider of the reports as 'shocking' — a word that begs the question what about UAP do these people find shocking," said Nick Pope, who had previously worked for the UK government in a UFO investigation program, Express.co.uk reports.

As the image of the UFO went viral, conspiracy theorists have strongly started claiming that these objects spotted by the Task Force could be authentic proof of alien existence. These conspiracy theorists also argue that the US government is well aware of alien existence.

UFO that defied all laws of physics

It was in 2004 that the US Navy Jets trailed a mindblowing UFO, now known as the tic-tac UFO. In the video, the UFO screeched across space at a mindblowing speed.

After witnessing the UFO, US Navy pilots who trailed the jet claimed that the tic-tac flying vessel defied all laws of physics, as it performed unbelievable manoeuvres in the air.