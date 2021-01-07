Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth could be real. Adding up the heat to these bizarre theories, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief also recently claimed that countries like the United States and Israel are closely working with an advanced alien species. Now, self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring has released a creepy video that shows an unidentified flying object (UFO) crossing over the moon.

Alien UFO over Philippines

In his recent website post, Waring released this mysterious clip, and he claimed that the event was captured from Pasay, Philippines. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the clip seems very similar to the classic disc-shaped flying vessels often depicted in Hollywood science fiction movies.

After analyzing the footage, Waring assured that sightings like these clearly substantiate the fact that alien existence on earth is real.

"It is a thick disk tilted. The object is tilted slightly and is moving across the moon, but is actually in Earth's orbit. The object is brownish red and on one side there is a blue color when the shadow is added. The blue is the propulsion system of the alien craft. Although it lasts only 3 seconds, I put it into slow motion and I can clearly see this is not a meteor, asteroid, satellite, or space station. This is absolute proof that aliens exist and are orbiting Earth," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Mysteries surrounding South Korean tic-tac UFO

A few days back, another mysterious UFO sighting had grabbed the eyeballs of conspiracy theorists. The UFO sighting happened in the skies of South Korea, and the flying object in the skies literally resembled the notorious tic-tac UFO that baffled US Navy officers. Waring who analyzed the UFO sighting claimed that aliens are protecting South Korea from the clandestine weapons developed by North Korea.