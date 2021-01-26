Amid rising UFO sightings in several parts of the world, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these unusual events are signalling the presence of aliens on earth.

As mysteries surrounding UFO sightings continue to be unanswered, self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring has now released an eerie clip that shows a glowing orb encountering an airplane in Pakistan. In his recent website post, Waring also claimed that the video of the UFO was captured by the pilot himself from the cockpit.

Aliens monitoring human activities?

"We were flying at 35000 feet. Operating Captain was just in the process of sitting down on his seat and the aircraft started to turn on the route which enabled him to see this brilliant white round object above and to the right of the aircraft.

It could either have been hovering or moving slowly (difficult to tell due relative motion). Cell phone cameras were put in action fat to capture the object. After landing was found out that it had been seen/filmed in different areas as well," said the pilot who allegedly captured the UFO on camera.

The strange clip is now submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings.

After analyzing the clip, Waring assured that events like this are concrete proof of alien existence on earth. He also suggested that the UFO spotted by the pilot could be actually the foo fighter, an alleged orb-like flying object that followed fighter planes during world war II.

"Guys this is 100% an actual foo fighter. The legendary WWII orbs that would ride alongside the planes and follow them over the ocean. This sighting took place along the coast near the city of Karachi, Pakistan. That is the most focused Foo fighter photo in the history of UFO research! Absolute proof aliens are still following planes and keeping an eye on humanities activities. Best freaking sighting in several months" wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Revelations made by Haim Eshed

It was around a few weeks back that Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief talked about alien existence on earth. Eshed claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens under the terms and conditions put forward by the Galactic Federation. He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where there are representatives of aliens and humans.