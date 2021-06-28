In a shocking incident that rocked London, a massive blaze broke out at Elephant and Castle underground train station. Scary visuals of the incident have been shared widely on social media, giving a glimpse of the explosions, massive fire and billowing smoke in south London. Some videos even captured a giant fireball flying out of the station, followed by thick cloud of smoke forming into the sky, which is visible across London.

Panic strikes London soon after the unexpected blaze, as people can be seen running for shelter. Nearly 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been deployed to douse the fire, which was reported at 1:43 p.m. local time.

The police have sealed off the area and urged people to stay away as evacuations are underway. The services between St Albans and Sutton and London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks are affected.

ℹJourney planners have been updated for the rest of the day to show trains are not stopping at Elephant and Castle.



?You can use your ticket at no extra cost on a wide range of alternative operators and routes. Full details ?https://t.co/YYukME9ezJ — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) June 28, 2021

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that three commercial units underneath the railway arches are charred, six cars and a telephone box are alight. There's no word on the casualties just as yet.

"Police were called at approximately 13:47hrs in response to a fire on Elephant Road, SE17. Officers and the London Ambulance Service are supporting London Fire Brigade at the scene. There are significant road closures in place and the public are advised to avoid the area. The station has been evacuated and residential evacuations are taking place. At this early stage, the incident is not believed to be terror-related," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Scary visuals from London

Um London wtf is going on?! pic.twitter.com/wbPMdpNijF — Matthew James Lister (@MrMattLister) June 28, 2021

#elephantandcastle #fire - what’s going on? This is the view from Hurlock Heights Elephant Park pic.twitter.com/Z4UFEVsXPv — Sara (@sarascarpashoe) June 28, 2021

To assist those who have been affected by the fire, Southpark Playhouse theatre has opened its doors.

"We are aware of the fire at Elephant and Castle and we hope everyone is OK," Southwark Playhouse tweeted. "If you've been evacuated and need somewhere to go our door is open for you to charge your phone, have some water or take a seat in our bar. We are 77-85 Newington Causeway - two minutes from the station."

This is a developing story...