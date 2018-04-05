Irrfan Khan-starrer dark comedy Blackmail is slated to be released April 6. The versatile actor is returning to the big screen after his last release Qarib Qarib Singlle was received well by the audience.

While the entire team of Blackmail has been busy promoting the film, Irrfan is currently in the UK for treatment. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor recently, which he revealed in a statement.

"Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect".

- Margaret Mitchell

The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.

The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumors that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell," the actor had said in a statement earlier.

While his co-stars are missing him from the promotions, fans are wishing the talented star a speedy recovery.

Movie Review:

Several critics have already watched Blackmail and are going gaga over the film. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from all ends. All the actors' performances are being praised. The film's story and direction are being applauded as well. Directed by Abinay Deo, Blackmail appears to be a quirky drama with a good dose of dark humor and twists.

Box office collection:

Blackmail is likely to have a decent start at the box office due to the positive reviews and strong word of mouth. As there is no other big Bollywood release this Friday, Blackmail is expected to have a good hold on the commercial circuits. Early estimates suggest the film will collect around Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day.

Story:

Blackmail has a very quirky storyline. It's about a man, played by Irrfan, who finds his wife sleeping with another guy when he arrives home early to surprise her. He then has to choose between three options – killing his wife, killing the other man, or blackmailing them. The husband chooses the last option.

Irrfan's character blackmails the two, demanding Rs 1 lakh without revealing himself to them. While his plan appears foolproof, there comes a series of twists and turns that adds more drama and humor to the plot.

Trailer:

The trailer of Blackmail received a very good response from the audience. The promo itself was interesting enough to make people curious about the film. The video included a lot of drama, comedy and suspense, which may have worked in the film's favor.

Cast and crew:

Blackmail features Irrfan in the lead role. Other stars in the film are Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya.