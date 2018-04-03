Irrfan Khan has been missing from the promotions of his upcoming movie Blackmail as he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor and is currently undergoing treatment in London.

Blackmail is all set to release in theatres on April 6. While Irrfan is unable to take part in the movie's promotional activities, the makers are doing their best to publicize it.

Irrfan's co-actress Kirti Kullhari had earlier said that she has been missing the versatile actor from the promotional activities. "We're all feeling heartbroken and disappointed to not have him around for the promotions. However, it's very graceful of Irrfan to tell us that we can go ahead with the movie's promotions," she had told a publication.

Meanwhile, the makers of Blackmail have managed to get the three Khans of Bollywood – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir — on board to promote the film.

A special screening will be held for the stars. This is indeed a unique promotional strategy as it will be a rare occasion to see the three superstars together.

However, Irrfan's absence from the promotional events may either affect the movie's box office collection or work in its favor.

While the actor's hardcore fans will go for the movie anyway, many other filmgoers may wish to watch the movie as a sympathetic gesture. Normally, the lead actor's absence from the promotions works in negative when it comes to a film's box office prospects. However, since Irrfan has a genuine reason for not attending them, the audience may actually turn up in large numbers to watch the movie.

Further, Blackmail is likely to witness a decent start at the box office as several Bollywood film-makers gave the film a thumbs up after watching it in a special screening.

The news about Irrfan's ill health came as a shocker for his fans. Scores of get-well-soon wishes have started pouring in on social media as the actor broke the news himself.

#Blackमेल is twisted and terrific! Unguessable till the last turn. Superlative work by the entire team! @AbhinayDeo @priyagupta999 — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) April 2, 2018

Dev had me. Emotionally entangled and evil with even flourish! There’s nothing you can’t do Sir.. @irrfank #Blackमेल — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) April 2, 2018