Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail is all set to be released this Friday, and the film is likely to witness decent start at the box office.

Although the film doesn't have much commercial value attached to it, positive words have already started coming in for Blackmail.

Having released in limited screens across India, the black comedy drama has already been screened for some select few, who are going gaga over Irrfan's performance and the twists in the plot. It's being called a complete "pasia wasool" film.

While the trailer of the film had already created a lot of hype, such strong word of mouth is likely to boost up the box office collection of Blackmail. Early prediction suggests that the movie will collect around Rs four crore at the Indian box office on its day 1.

Irrfan is known for his stellar performances and content-driven films. Although Blackmail is a comedy film, the trailer itself suggested that the movie will have some fine performances, and that is exactly what being said by people who have watched it.

His last few films had also received positive response from the audience and critics. Although another content-driven film Missing starring Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu is releasing alongside Blackmail, the latter doesn't have much hype around it.

However, Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff has been having an excellent run at the box office, which is likely to impact the collection of Blackmail. Earning in double-digit even over the weekdays, Baaghi 2 has been breaking many records. Also, Rani Mukerji's Hichki is also occupying good share of screens.

Nonetheless, all the three films are of different genre, and hence Blackmail is expected to witness a decent opening day collection. And if the audience like the film, word of mouth will help the movie further boost its business.