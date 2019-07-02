With just three days left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget in Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) is conducting its first parliamentary party meeting, which started at 9:30 am on Tuesday, July 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament.

A press release issued by the Parliament Office secretary stated, "A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9:30 am on July 2, 2019, in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium of Parliament Library Building (PLB). All BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to attend the meeting in time."

The BJP was supposed to hold its first Parliamentary Party meeting on June 25, which had to be postponed due to the death of Rajya Sabha MP and Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini.

BJP veterans including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not be present at the BJP meeting owing to the 75-year age bar the party introduced for its Lok Sabha candidates.

Apart from the significance of the ongoing session, in which the BJP government hopes for the passage of many bills, PM Modi may also speak about key decisions his dispensation has taken since the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate.

PM Modi returned to India on Saturday (June 29) after attending his sixth G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. During the two-day summit, PM Modi met several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French president Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.