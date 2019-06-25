The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) postpones its Parliamentary Party meeting, which was scheduled at 9:30 am on Tuesday, June 25, due to the death of Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini.

This was the first meeting after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which was to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, and other party lawmakers were likely to be present in the meeting.

BJP's Rajasthan chief Madan Lal Saini passed away at the age of 75 on Monday due to a lung infection. He was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. "Saini was admitted in the hospital on June 22. He passed away today (Monday) evening around 7 pm," an AIIMS official told news agency IANS, adding that the BJP leader was "having some blood-related issues".

Condemning his death, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu said, "Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace."

"The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

In a series of tweets, party president Amit Shah said that the demise of Madan Lal Saini is an imperfect loss to the BJP family. "I express my condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and pray to the Lord for the peace of the departed soul," Amit Shah said.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Sainiji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Gehlot.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said, "Big loss to the state with the sudden demise of Madanlal Saini. He represented the ethics of simplicity. My condolence to the bereaved family."

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje was "stunned" at Saini's sudden demise and referred to it as a "personal loss". "His demise is not only a loss to the BJP family but a personal loss to me as well. May God rest him in peace and give courage to his family members to face the situation," Raje said.