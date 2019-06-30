Hours after coming out from jail, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya defended his action of attacking Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) zonal officer Dhirendra Singh with a cricket bat.

Clarifying the fact that he was not embarrassed at what he did, Akash Vijayvargiya prayed to god, hoping that he should not get another chance to repeat his actions. "In a situation, when a woman was being dragged in front of police, I couldn't think of doing anything else," the BJP leader said.

"I am not embarrassed at what I did. But I pray to God ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de [I pray to God that I do not get another chance to bat like that]," Akash Vijayvargiya stated.

After Akash Vijayvargiya was granted bail on Saturday (June 29), his supporters resorted to celebratory firing in front of Indore BJP office.

Akash Vijayvargiya was garlanded by his supporters after he came out of jail. Here are the pictures and video:

Indore: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was granted bail by Bhopal's Special Court yesterday,released from jail. He was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat on June 26. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/AvPb1HsWhP — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing outside BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's office in Indore after he got bail in an assault case. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/d1j2d03hLY — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Akash Vijayvargiya said that he had a really good time in jail. "I spent a good time in jail. I will keep working for the betterment of the region and public," the BJP leader said.

The 35-year-old BJP MLA was arrested after a video of him assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh with a cricket bat went viral on social media.

Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time MLA, represents Indore-3 Assembly segment. He was sent to judicial custody till July 7 but was granted bail in both the cases-beating up a government official and demonstrating a protest in Rajbara, Indore, over power cuts in the state. He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.