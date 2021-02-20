A BJP youth-wing leader Pamela Goswami along with her associate was arrested on Friday with 100 gram cocaine worth of Rs 10 lakh from south Kolkata's posh New Alipore area, police said on Saturday.

Police officials said that Goswami, the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), along with an associate Prabir Kumar Dey were detained while they were moving in a car.

"Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the car and around 100 gm of cocaine was found in her handbag. The approximate market value of the contraband drugs would be around Rs 10 lakh," police officials said.

She was being framed, Goswami shouted, as the police detained her and then took her away in their custody.

A personal security guard of Goswami has also been detained as he too, was accompanying the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Probe underway

Police said that as the investigation is in early stages, details cannot be revealed at this juncture.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharjee separately said that at the moment they were unaware about the incident.

"Pamela is a young girl. She might be framed by the Trinamool Congress led government police. Law would take its own course," Chatterjee told the media.

Trinamool leader and Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that it was a shame that even women leader of BJP are being found involved in drug related illegal acts.

"Earlier, we have seen the involvement of several BJP leaders in child trafficking," Bhattacharya claimed. A model turn actor Goswami along with some Tollywood actress joined BJP in July 2019 and last year she was appointed General Secretary of the BJYM.

(With inputs from IANS)