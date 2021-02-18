In a shocking incident in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, West Bengal minister Zakir Hussain (Jakir Hossain) was critically injured after crude bombs were hurled at him in Nimtita railway station. The incident happened at around 10 p.m. when Hussain was waiting to catch a train to Kolkata at platform number 2 of the station.

Hussain is believed to be critically injured. He was rushed to a Jangipur hospital for treatment of injuries on his leg. At least two other persons who were accompanying the minister were also injured in the attack.

The attack was caught on camera, showing disturbing visuals.

#LiveVisuals| Crude bombs hurled at Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad. Minister with serious injuries rushed to Jangipur Hospital, now being removed to a hospital in Kolkata @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/vlJK9BuAWz — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) February 17, 2021

Attack on #Bengal minister Zakir Hossain in Murshidabad district.



Crude bomb was hurled at him, as he was walking towards Nimtita station to board train to Kolkata.



Hossain has suffered injuries & has been rushed to Jangipur hospital.



Attack caught on camera 2. Disturbing. pic.twitter.com/m33zPxmUPl — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) February 17, 2021

The attack comes ahead of the assembly election in the state, which is due in April-May this year.

In a separate incident, BJP leaders were allegedly attacked near Phoolbagan, Amit Malviya, BJP IT national in-charge tweeted along with a video. A trio of Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb and Shibaji Singha Roy is believed to be attacked and Malviya has accused TMC as responsible.