In a shocking incident in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, West Bengal minister Zakir Hussain (Jakir Hossain) was critically injured after crude bombs were hurled at him in Nimtita railway station. The incident happened at around 10 p.m. when Hussain was waiting to catch a train to Kolkata at platform number 2 of the station.

Hussain is believed to be critically injured. He was rushed to a Jangipur hospital for treatment of injuries on his leg. At least two other persons who were accompanying the minister were also injured in the attack.

WB Minister critically injured in bomb attack; hospitalised

The attack was caught on camera, showing disturbing visuals.

The attack comes ahead of the assembly election in the state, which is due in April-May this year.

In a separate incident, BJP leaders were allegedly attacked near Phoolbagan, Amit Malviya, BJP IT national in-charge tweeted along with a video. A trio of Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb and Shibaji Singha Roy is believed to be attacked and Malviya has accused TMC as responsible.

