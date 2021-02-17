On the heels of foreign diplomats delegation in Kashmir, a terrorist attack unfolded in Srinagar, critically injuring a hotel worker of Krishna Dhaba. Shortly after Muslim Janbaaz Force J&K terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the attack, 22-year-old Aakash Mehra, son of the popular Krishna Dhaba owner Ramesh Kumar Mehra, was shot in the chest. The victim is currently under treatment in SMHS Hospital and his condition is believed to be stable, local reports confirm.

Incidentally, the terrorist attack took place close to UN Office in high-security zone of Sonwar in Srinagar. The eatery is a popular joint frequented by tourists in Srinagar.

In the letter claiming responsibility for the terrorist attack, Muslim Janbaz Force J&K warned of further terrorist attacks by the group. The group further said the terrorists who opened fire at the Krishna hotel will be rewarded.