National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is one of India's most protected individuals due to the heightened security risk posed by various terror groups operating from Pakistan. New revelations after Jaish terrorist's confessions have only reaffirmed those threats, which prove to be significant. After Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Hidayat-Ullah Malik's confessions about conducting reconnaissance at Doval's office, security has been beefed up at both his work and residence.

According to reports, Doval has been on various terror groups' target list after the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot attack. The Jaish terrorist is believed to have passed on a detailed video recce of Doval's office and his security detail to a Pakistan-based handler using WhatsApp, Hindustan Times has learned.

Jaish terrorist's shocking confession

The Jaish terrorist, who was arrested on February 6 in Anantnag with arms and ammunitions in his possession, was interrogated by the J&K Police, where he made several confessions. The video reccee he shared with his Pakistani handler is only identified as "Doctor" as more details are awaited.

Malik, chief of a Jaish front group Lashkar-e-Mustafa, has been booked under Section 18 and 20 of UAP Act. He was reportedly acting on the orders of his PAK handler when he recced Sardar Patel Bhawan, and other high-value targets.

For this task alone, Malik is said to have travelled from Srinagar to Delhi in an IndiGo flight on May 24, 2019. He returned to Kashmir in a bus after the reconnaissance.

The report also revealed that the Jaish terrorist admitted to having conducted reconnaissance of the Samba Sector border area in the summer of 2019 along with his accomplice Sameer Ahmed Dar, who was arrested on January 21, 2020, for his involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The potential security threat to Doval has been passed on to the security agencies and the Union Home ministry.