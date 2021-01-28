US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone on Thursday with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, said a White House statement. Sullivan, a close confidant of US President Joe Biden, has so far spoken with his counterparts from eight countries since he took office.

"They discussed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting regional security, and renewing efforts to collaborate on global challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change," said the statement.

Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership based on shared commitment to democracy. Other areas of cooperation explored by both the leaders included cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, regional security, and facing global challenges together, including COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, said the statement.

Indo-US strategic ties

Besides a common perception on democracy, fighting Covid-19 pandemic, US President Joe Biden, has appointed many Indian Americans to top posts in his national security council to serve under National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. It underlines the importance Washington is giving to ties with India.

Tarun Chhabra, a first-generation American and a graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School, will serve as Senior Director for Technology and National Security. Sumona Guha, a graduate of Johns Hopkins and Georgetown University, has been appointed as Senior Director for South Asia and former journalist Shanthi Kalathil will be Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights.

One of the priorities underlined by the White House include steps by the Biden Administration to restore America's standing in the world, strengthening the US national security workforce and rebuilding democratic alliances across the globe.

In view of the border clashes and negotiations between China and India, the bilateral strategiv cooperation between Delhi and Washington takes precedence to ward off any regional conflicts in Asia, including the increased tensions among the littoral countries in the South China Sea and the Pacific region.