NIA has filed an exhaustive chargesheet, comprising of 13,800 pages, detailing every count of Pulwama attack. The National Investigation Agency has named 19 accused in connection with the horrific terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy last year.

It was an IED-laden vehicle that was driven by Jaise-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar that slammed into the CRPF convoy, resulting in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans and injuring 8 others. The attack, what is termed as the worst on security forces in the Kashmir Valley, as a result of a well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based leadership of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, NIA revealed in its chargesheet.

Procuring car, explosives for attack

It all dates back to 2016, when the main accused Mohammed Umar Farooq visited Afghanistan for explosives training for a period of one year. In April 2018, Farooq infiltrated into India through the international border at Jammu-Samba Sector and took over charge of Jaish commander of Pulwama.

In 2019, Sajjad Ahmad Bhat bought a Maruti Eeco for the purpose of carrying out the IED attack. It was parted in the front-yard of Shakir Bashir's house. Mohd. Kamran, Mohd. Ismail and Qari Yasir along with local associates Sameer Dar and Adil Ahmad Dar became part of the planning and preparations for the Pulwama terror attack.

Shakir Bashir had been surveying and tracking movements and deployments of security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Bashir along with Insha Jan, Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah and Bilal Ahmad Kuchey took care of the logistics and harbouring of JeM terrorists in their houses.

As for explosives, RDX was brought by Pakistani terrorists who infiltrated into India, Gelatin sticks were arranged by Mudasir Ahmad Khan, 4kgs of Aluminium power was ordered by Waiz-ul-Islam from his Amazon account. All the materials including Calcium-Ammonium Nitrate were stocked at Bashir's house for making the IED.

The IED was made using all the materials, assembled in two containers, weighing 160kgs and 40kgs, respectively, and were fitted in Maruti Eeco car. By the morning of February 6, 2019, the IED-laden vehicle was ready. Since the National Highway was closed till February 14, the attack was carried right after.

Bashir drove Adil Ahmad Dar till National Highway, and then Adil Ahmad Dar took over and carried out the suicide attack by ramming the Maruti Eeco laden with 200 Kgs of high-grade explosives into a bus of the CRPF convoy.

The terrorists, Mohammad Umar Farooq, Sameer Dar and Adil Dar, had made the propaganda video clip of the suicide attack at Insha Jan's house in January-end and it was released immediately after the attack.

The accused list

Masood Azhar, 52 years, Pakistani national (Absconding) Rouf Asgar, 47 years, Pakistani national (Absconding) Ammar Alvi, 46 years, Pakistani national (Absconding) Shakir Bashir, 24 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K. (Arrested) Insha Jan, 22 Years r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K (Arrested) Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, 53 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K (Arrested) Waiz-ul-Islam, 20 Years, r/o Srinagar, J&K (Arrested) Mohd Abbas Rather, 31 Years, r/o Kakapura, Pulwama, J&K. (Arrested) Bilal Ahmed Kuchhey, 28 years, r/o Hajibal, Lalhar, Pulwama, J&K (Arrested) Mohd Iqbal Rather, 25 years, r/o, Charar-e-Shareef, Budgam, J&K. (Arrested) Mohd Ismail, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national (Absconding) Sameer Ahmad Dar, 22 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir (Absconding) Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, 33 years, r/o Rajpura, Pulwama. (Absconding) Adil Ahmed Dar, 21 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir (Killed). Muhammad Umar Farooq, 24 years, r/o Pakistani national (Killed) Mohd Kamran Ali, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national (Killed) Sajjad Ahmed Bhat, 19 years, r/o Bijbehera, Anantnag (Killed) Mudasir Ahmad Khan, 24 years, r/o Awantipura, Pulwama (Killed) Qari Yasir, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

Pulwama Chargesheet