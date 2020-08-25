The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is filing a 5,000-page chargesheet in the special court in Jammu on Tuesday, naming PAK-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Rauf Asghar as masterminds in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year. Termed as the worst terror attack on security forces in the Kashmir Valley, the Pulwama attack witnessed 40 CRPF martyred jawans. The chargesheet names nearly 20 terrorists, including Jaish chief and other commanders.

Jaish had claimed responsibility for the attack, hence the chargesheet will have the names of the terrorists from the terror outfit, which then links the terror attack to Pakistan. The suicide attack was carried out by one Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. But the chargesheet will go on to name all the critical involvements, including those arrested by the NIA.

The detailed chargesheet will spare no details to make sure everything - right from planning to execution - is well documented to expose the massive Pakistan conspiracy. An official said that the chargesheet presents a watertight case.

NIA gathered evidence with the help of FBI in the initial phase regarding the JeM role. The agency also gathered damning evidence from the phone of Umar Farooq, the PAK-based Jaish commander, who was killed in the gunfight during Pulwama attack. They extracted call recordings, WhatsApp chats, pictures of explosives from Farooq's phone.

Key accused in NIA chargesheet

Some of the key accused in the NIA chargesheet include Adil Ahmed Dar, who slammed the RDX-filled car into the CRPF truck, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Rauf Asghar as masterminds, Umar Farooq, Shakir Bashir Magrey, Mohammed Iqbal Rather, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, Mohammad Abbas Rather, Waiz-ul-Islam, father-daughter duo Tariq Ahmad Shah and Insha Jan - all of whom had helped in the execution of the Pulwama attack.