Two terrorists and a central reserve police force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter on Tuesday, June 23 in J&K's Pulwama district. The encounter broke out in Bandzoo area of south Kashmir situated a kilometre ahead of Pulwama town.

"Following specific information about the presence of militants in Bandzoo village, security forces including the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF started a cordon and search operation during which an encounter started.

The encounter

The suspected spot was encircled by the joint team following which the hidden terrorists fired upon them to which the joint team retaliated. A Police official said that the firing has stopped, but searches are still underway.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the 182 CRPF launched the encounter.