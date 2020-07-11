State Minister for Water Resource, Tulsiram Silawat landed himself in a situation created by none other than himself. He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a blot on society.

During an interaction with media personnel, Silawat was heard calling Modi, Chouhan and Adityanath as a disgrace to the country.

'Slip of the tongue'

It is being said that it was a slip of the tongue of the minister. He was asked for his comments on the encounter of the notorious goon Vikas Dubey, and he said, "In context of what has happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are like a blot on the society."

And he further added that the Government has to decide what should be done with such people.

From Congress to BJP

The recent saffron turned minister was in news recently as a young woman was trolled in Indore after she questioned him.

On Monday, the woman approached police in Indore stating that she is being sent vulgar comments after she confronted Silawat, a former Congress leader, about him joining the BJP. He, along with some others, joined the BJP, which led to the collapse of the erstwhile Kamal Nath government in the state. Silawat had served as a minister in the previous Kamal Nath cabinet

The minister was interacting with netizens in Indore about the problems that they are facing.

The woman had asked the minister, "You were in the Congress earlier and suddenly joined the BJP. You caused the collapse of a good government. How did you feel?"

Silawat looked uncomfortable and had replied that he is still sitting among the common people. Some participants had tried to intervene but the woman had further stated that she is also a voter.

She stated after lodging a complaint that she posed questions to the ministers in her capacity as a voter.