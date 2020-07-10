Kanpur's dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an 'encounter' by UP Police on Friday morning while later was taking him from Ujjain where was 'arrested' yesterday. As per the police, the encounter took place soon after the police convoy entered Kanpur. The police claimed the vehicle in which Dubey was being carried overturned and he tried to escape.

SSP Dinesh Kumar said that as soon as the accident of the vehicle happened, Vikas Dubey started fleeing by snatching the pistol of the injured policeman. The police asked him to surrender several times, but he started firing. In retaliation, Vikas Dubey got shot in the chest and waist. But as more details are surfacing, it looks a clear case of another 'extra-judicial' killing by the UP Police.

Vehicle movements stopped before the encounter

As per a report in Aaj Tak, the incident which took place at around 7 am today morning was being followed by the reporter of the news channel. The report further added that media vehicles were stopped ahead of the site of encounter. After stopping the vehicles of the media, the police convoy went ahead and the accident happened at a short distance and then the encounter took place.

Few minutes before #vikasDubeyEncounter in #Kanpur , he was seen travelling in Tata Safari car but after few minutes the car gets changed to TUV 300. #UPPolice thoda toh smart bano. pic.twitter.com/xnxejkKOt5 — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) July 10, 2020

Different car involved in accident

Now let's get into the further details of the convoy in which Dubey was being ferried to Kanpur. A video that looks to have shot near a toll in UP is getting viral on social media. The video clearly shows that Dubey is sitting in Tata Safari with the number plate UPBG4485. But the car which overturned in the accident that prompted Vikas Dubey to flee is different. The car, which met with the accident is Mahindra TUV300 with the registration number UP70AG3497, which raises serious questions that how does a man sitting in a Tata Safari tried escaping from a TUV?

No tyre marks at the accident site

Generally, TUVs meaning Tough Utility Vehicle that can be driven even off-road. So, the Police's claim that the TUV overturned on the fully metalled road looks suspicious. Moreover, the overturned TUV looks almost in the perfect condition with all the doors closed as if someone has deliberately done the same. Further, the accident site does not have any tyre marks on the road. The area where the so-called 'accident' took place in an open field and choosing such a spot to flee by such a cunning gangster also raises a serious question.