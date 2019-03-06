Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant Tanish Alladi has tweeted a photo of his meeting with megastar Chiranjeevi and this picture comes in the wake of his fight with Kaushal, which has raised curiosity.

Actor Tanish Alladi, who was last seen in Rangu, was all excited to meet megastar Chiranjeevi, who he considers as his guru (Telugu). He took to Twitter to share the picture of the meeting with his followers. He said that after 16 years, he met Chiru on March 5, which he considers as a memorable day in his life.

Besides posting the photo, Tanish also wrote, "My one and only inspiration Ayana songs choostu dance steps nerchukinevadini. Almost 16 years taravatha kalisanu... Just cant forget this day ever!What a person he is! BOSS 4 a reason Tysm sir... I am your ekalavya sishya 4 ever! 5th MARCH 2019 is a date cannot be forgetten!"

Tanish Alladi made it to the news over his tug of war with Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda. The two were known for their fights inside the house and have continued to do even months after walking out of the house. Their war of words has been creating ripples in the media since last week.

Recently, a few fans of Kaushal alleged that he is involved in fraudulent activities in the name of Kaushal Army Foundation. The Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner held a press met to respond to their charges. He blamed Tanish and Babu Gogineni of vengeance against him. He also alleged that he had signed a movie, which was supposed to go on floors soon, but he lost the golden offer due to Tanish.

Tanish Alladi was furious over Kaushal Manda's allegations and he threatened to take legal action against the latter if he did prove his charges. "In an attempt to defend himself, Kaushal has drawn me into petty issues. I have no clue on the happenings around him. After the exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 2, I never spoke a single word against him. Don't know why he targets me," Tanish told news channel TV5.

Tanish Alladi added, "I request Kaushal to prove the allegations against me. I have faced the wrath of his fan brigade already and my family suffered a lot. Even then I did not react. Now that Kaushal has taken my name in the recent press meet and shared my pictures on Social Media profiles, I am going to proceed with legal notices against him."

Days after this fight broke out, Tanish Alladi met megastar Chiranjeevi and it is not clear where and why the actor met the megastar. But speculations are being made about the purpose behind this meeting. It is claimed that he was there to seek Chiru's intervention in his fight with Kaushal. Did he really seek his help? Only time will answer this question.