After a few people from Kaushal's fan brigade revolted against him recently, Kaushal blamed one of the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestants Tanish Alladi and other Bigg Boss contestants in his own defence.

Tanish is visibly shocked after he came to know that he is being involved in the issue and stated that he is all set to send a legal notice to Kaushal for false allegations against him. He also mentioned that he would wait for Kaushal to apologize or else proceed with the legal notice soon.

Kaushal had taken Tanish Alladi's name at a press meet on Thursday and mentioned that he was being targeted even after leaving Bigg Boss Telugu 2 show. Kaushal also blamed Tanish over his lost chance to get a movie offer for which his ex-fan was supposed to be the producer.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title winner shared a picture of Tanish posing with his fans (in the name of Kaushal Army) who revolted against him recently. He captioned the picture in a way that it suggests Tanish as the one behind him being defamed by a group of people.

Tanish Alladi who was dragged into this controversy appeared on a live show yesterday and tried to make it clear that he had nothing to do with Kaushal or his fan brigade.

Furious over the comments made by Kaushal, Tanish stated that he would accept any challenge if Kaushal proves that he is behind the revolt by Kaushal's fans.

"In an attempt to defend himself, Kaushal has drawn me into petty issues. I have no clue on the happenings around him. After the exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 2, I never spoke a single word against him. Don't know why he targets me", Tanish explained.

"I request Kaushal to prove the allegations against me. I have faced the wrath of his fan brigade already and my family suffered a lot. Even then I did not react. Now that Kaushal has taken my name in the recent press meet and shared my pictures on Social Media profiles, I am going to proceed with legal notices against him", Tanish Alladi told TV5 channel on Thursday.

Though Kaushal Manda won Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title, he always had a clash with every other contestant throughout the reality show. Kaushal had a clash with Tanish Alladi many times during the reality show.

The whole issue started after a group of people claimed that Kaushal is leveraging them monetarily in the name of Kaushal Army. Kaushal seems to be very upset after his own fan brigade started to revolt against him. It appears that Kaushal is bringing Tanish, Babu Gogineni, and a few others into these issues to defend himself.