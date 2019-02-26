Kaushal Prasad Manda who grabbed the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 seems to be under pressure right now. The reason behind this is expected due to the revolt among a section of people in Kaushal Army.

Kaushal is being accused of collecting money from his fans for his visits and stage appearances. "Kaushal is a money-minded man. He loots his fans for his visits. The members of Kaushal Army sponsor him for his flight tickets and other shows", said Imam who claims to be one of the victims of Kaushal Army.

"Kaushal's fans have contributed small-big amounts in the name of Kaushal Army. There is no proof that Kaushal has donated the title-winning amount to cancer patients as he promised during the finale. Some of us (fans of Kaushal) have figured out that he is a fake person", said Imam during a live show on one of the news channels.

Though Imam has accused Kaushal of his money-centric attitude and charging his fans in the name of Kaushal Army, things are to be proved yet. Kaushal is yet to react and give clarity on the controversy.

Kaushal Army is the fan brigade which was created to support Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant Kaushal Manda. There was a huge wave of sympathy and concern for Kaushal during the second season of Telugu's reality show Bigg Boss.

Even after winning the title, Kaushal was one of the most happening celebrities. But, the co-contestants always complained about his selfish and rude behavior during the Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Babu Gogineni also tried his best to prove that Kaushal is a fake and sympathy-gaining man even after the show was completed. It appears that Kaushal Army's revolt has added enough fuel to make it a sensation now.

We have to wait and see what Kaushal has to say about this. Otherwise, there is a trend going on Twitter opposing Kaushal's selfish attitude. Most of the supporters seem to be upset with the latest controversy.