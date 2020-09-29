Seven contestants like Lasya, Harika, Abhijeeth, Sohel, Kumar Sai, Swathi Dixit and Mehaboob have been nominated for elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house in the fourth week.

A day after Devi Nagavalli was evicted, Big Boss kick-started the nomination process for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and chose a brand new nomination process for the fourth week. Gangavva is out of this process, as she has won captaincy. Devi got immunity to Ariyana to save her from nomination through big bomb before leaving the house.

As per this week's nomination task, the participants had to run into the lounge area and get a chance to trade with two hitmen first. The hitman who grabs the gun upon the buzzer got a chance to kill. It was really exciting tasking with every contestant taking part in it with a lot of enthusiasm.

After the task got over, Big boss announced that seven contestants like Lasya, Harika, Abhijeeth, Sohel, Kumar Sai, Swathi Dixit and Mehaboob are nominated for the elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house this week. Akkineni Nagarjuna would show the doors to one of them on October 4.

Viewers can save their favorite contestants by voting for them through phone calls or Hotstar App. The voting lines are open till midnight on Friday. The following are the step-by-step procedure to save them.

Missed Call From Phone

Step 1: Find your favorite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give a missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed calls can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Phone no 1 Lasya 8886658203 2 Abhijeet 8886658204 3 Mehaboob 8886658206 4 Harika 8886658208 5 Syed Sohel 8886658209 6 Kumar Sai 8886658217 7 Swathi Deekshith 8886658219

Voting On Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing the elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Friday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.