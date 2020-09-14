Gangavva, Noel Sean, Monal Gujjar, Syed Sohel Ryan, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, Kumar Sai, Harika, and Abhijeet have been nominated for the elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in the second week.

After Nagarjuna left the stage on Sunday, Monal Gujjar has a minor difference with Akhil and she discusses the same with Abhijeet, who advises her to try to build with him. They go to bed and wildcard entrant Kumar Sai is seen sleeping on the sofa. A couple of contestants notices him and inform the other housemates, who welcome him and go to bed.

All the participants wake up to the morning song and dance to its tunes. Later Monal is seen trying to clear her difference with Akhil, who does not respond to her. Later, she discusses the matter with captain Lashya and Akhil settles the issue with her. Akhil and Abhijeet talk about how to behave with co-inmates inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Later, as per big boss' advice, Lashya makes Amma Rajasekhar the ration manager.

Later in the afternoon on day 8, big boss kick-starts the nomination process. As per his notice, Lashya announces that a boat is placed in the garden area and all the housemates have to be seated in it. Nine people will be nominated this weekend and one has to get out of the boat after hearing the buzzer sound. There is a lot of discussion among the housemates about who has to get of the boat.

While the discussion is going on, Gangavva gets out of the boat for the first buzzer. Later, Noel Sean, Monal Gujjar, Syed Sohel Ryan, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, Kumar Sai, Harika and Abhijeet follows her one by one. In the end, the big boss announces that these nine contestants are nominated for the elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Viewers can save their favorites by voting for them through phone calls or Hotstar App. The following are the step-by-step procedure to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favorite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give a missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed calls can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Phone no 1 Monal Gujjar 8886658201 2 Abhijeet 8886658204 3 Harika 8886658208 4 Amma Rajashekar 8886658211 5 Syed Sohel 8886658209 6 Karate Kalyani 8886658212 7 Noel Sean 8886658213 8 Akhil Sarthak 8886658215 9 Gangavva 8886658216

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing the elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Friday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.