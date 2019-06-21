Six celebrities including actress Renu Desai and badminton player Jwala Gutta have quashed the rumours that they were entering the house of Star Maa's hit TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as contestants.

A lot has been spoken and written about Star Maa's selection of host and participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Names of several celebrities from films, TV and sports fields were linked with the show. But some of them have claimed that the makers have never approached them to be the contestants on the show.

Jwala Gutta was disturbed by the rumours about her entry into the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 that created a lot of buzz in the media. She took to her Twitter account on May 25 to clear the air. She said that there was no truth in reports. She tweeted, "No big boss for me!!! All false rumours!!"

"I have been receiving messages from people asking about my participation, so I'd like to clarify that I'm not part of the show," Renu Desai told Deccan Chronicle adding, "I'm currently working on the script for my next film and also on my acting comeback. I definitely don't mind hosting the show, though. It's a hit show and will be a lovely opportunity for me to push my skills as a presenter."

Singer Hema Chandra posted on his Instagram page, "IAM NOT GOING TO BIGBOSS -3 Dear pages & news channels. I know u guys have been posting stuff about this but I think FUN vaaraku even I AM OK,but it's going overboard talking about the payments and stuff . . .so I request u guys STOP IT NOW . . . .TQ #hemachandra #fakenews #bigbosstelugu."

Anchor Uday Bhanu, who is missing from the small screen for a long time now, was reportedly approached for Bigg Boss Telugu 3, but she rejected the offer, citing personal reasons. She is a doting mother to her twin daughters Bhumi Aaradhya and Yuvi Nakshatra. She wants to devote her time for them.

Rashmi Gautam of Dhee and Jabardasth fame was also reportedly approached by the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and was also offered fancy remuneration. Talking to a tabloid, she said that she is not interested to take part in the show, as she does not belong there. Instead, she is looking forward to exploring other formats of the small screen. Hence, she turned the offer down politely.

Talking to IBTimes India, Mahathalli admitted the news about the makers of show approaching her, but she is confused about her appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu 3. "It is very much true that they have approached me to be part of the show. But I have to leave a lot of things behind if I accept the offer. So I am still thinking about it and confused till now," she told International Business Times, India.

However, after a long wait, Star Maa has confirmed that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is set to go on air soon, but it has not revealed a date of its telecast. Reports suggest that the show will start on July 21. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will host this season of the show.