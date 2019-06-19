Finally, after a long wait, Star Maa channel has telecast the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Though they have launched nothing but just the logo of the third season, the promo video is all about the show going on floors soon. But when is that soon is going to be is something that we don't know yet. Well, this is just the beginning and there is a lot more to come for the fans of the reality show is what we have learnt from the management of the channel. But it is very much sure that the show will go on floors in July.

We already reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host the third season of this popular reality show. The immediate next update from the Star Maa, about Bigg Boss 3 is going to be about the host of the show and we are waiting for a dhamaka. Nagarjuna has earlier hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepathi and hosting is definitely not new to him.

Well, we have learnt that anchor Sree Mukhi, comedian Getup Srinu, choreographer Raghu Master, singers Rahul Siplingunj and Krishna Chaitanya have been confirmed till now to be part of the show. Names of Uday Bhanu, Sobhitha Dhulipala, senior actor Venu and singer Revanth are also said to be part of the show. We are waiting for an official source who would confirm whether these four members are also participating in the show or not.

Also, names of Hemachandra Vedala, one of the popular singers in Tollywood and YouTube star Mahathalli were also making rounds in the news circle and social media accounts.

However, the singer has rubbished all reports saying that he was not going to enter the Telugu Bigg Boss House. He took to his Instagram account and cleared the air on all the rumours which claim that he was being paid a hefty amount to take part in the show. He said it was okay as long as it was fun but when money is involved, he didn't want any such rumour.

Mahathalli also confirmed that she is not going to take part in the show.