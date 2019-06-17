Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai has slammed the reports that she is entering the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a contestant but evinced her interest to host the hit reality TV show of Star Maa.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is set to go on air from July 21. The makers of the show have already approached many celebs and finalized some of them. Of late, it was rumoured that Renu Desai was one of those celebs, who were approached by them. "I have been receiving messages from people asking about my participation, so I'd like to clarify that I'm not part of the show," the actress told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan said that she would be glad to be the presenter of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. "I'm currently working on the script for my next film and also on my acting comeback. I definitely don't mind hosting the show, though. It's a hit show and will be a lovely opportunity for me to push my skills as a presenter," added Renu Desai.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 really had a tough time in finding a suitable after Junior NTR and Nani rejected their offer, quoting their prior commitments. They reportedly approached some leading celebs like Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati, who also declined to come on board. Finally, they are said to be bringing Akkineni Nagarjuna on board. Renu Desai may hope for the next season of the show.

Renu Desai has already made her debut on the small screen as a judge on the TV show Neethone Dance. What is more interesting about it is the show was telecast on Star Maa only. So there is a fair chance of the TV channel considering her name for the host of the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu if Nagarjuna declines to come back.

If it happens, Renu Desai will create history. Bigg Boss has several editions like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam and Telugu and all of them have had more than two seasons each. However, none of them was hosted by a female celeb except for director Farah Khan, who presented the spin-off of Bigg Boss 8: Halla Bol after Salman Khan bid adieu to the show to focus on filming of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.