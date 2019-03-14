Actress-turned-TV host Renu Desai, the ex-wife of power star Pawan Kalyan, has heavily come down heavily on a netizen after he used the F-word in his comment on her show Annadatha Sukhibhava.

Recently, Renu Desai announced that she is set to return to small screen with Annadatha Sukhibhava, which will about the problems and welfare of the farmer community. Talking about it, she wrote on her Instagram page, "In our life, majority of the time we do work for money or mostly as a responsibility. With this TV show I am getting to do work which makes my soul happy."

Renu Desai added, "Getting to talk to farmers, getting to interact with them, know their problems first hand and then try my best to come up with a solution, is truly something I feel that I am honoured to do. Our farmers deserve our respect and all possible help from the government and us citizens too."

Responding to her, a netizen blasted Redu Desai, saying that she is fit for acting only. He wrote, "Lol. I am a son of Farmer and I personally did farming for about 2 Decades. What F**k are you guys doing for Farmers? Nothing!! Just doing make-up and doing drama in front of the camera for little money."

Renu Desai was left red-faced over the use of the F-word. In Telugu, she wrote that everyone trolls celebrity, using this word, nobody cares about this abuse. She asked, "Whether a Celebrity has to bear the harassment silently? Only a Common person has feelings and sentiments. A Celebrity not?

The Neethoney Dance hoped that the trollers will realize their mistake one day. Renu Desai added, "It doesn't matter whether I am doing the show for money or not. My intention is to create awareness about farmer's issues. Hope, Netizens who are trolling celebrations will realize their mistakes someday."

Renu Desai is now busy shooting for Annadatha Sukhibhava in villages of Andhra Pradesh. She says that she has learnt a lot about farmer issues after interacting with them. She donated money to few farmers. She requested trolls to invest their energy for the welfare of the society.