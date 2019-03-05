Power star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai has finally broken her silence over the rumours that she is joining Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) and said that it is her personal matter.

Renu Desai recently revealed that she has signed to anchor Sakshi's new TV show, which is going to deal with the problems faced by the farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Her announcement fueled speculations. It was rumoured that she is plunging in to politics and might join YSRCP. Another rumour was that she will campaign for the party in the upcoming elections. She may even think of contesting assembly election.

It was also speculated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief of YSRCP, is using actress Renu Desai to beat his political opponents Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu. These rumours angered Pawan Kalyan's fans, who went on to troll and abuse the actress on the social media.

Renu Desai recently shot the first episode of Sakshi's yet-to-be titled TV show a village near Mantralayam in Kurnool district. Talking to media, she cleared the air and said that there is no political motivation behind her new job as a TV host for a channel. She only wanted to help farmers undergo a change in their lives. But she could not silence the rumour mills and the outrage of Pawan Kalyan's fans.

In a video message, Renu Desai, who is upset with the rumours said that mindless people are making a controversy out of her TV show. She said, "If I am joining a political party, how does it matter to anyone? If I am campaigning for a political party, isn't it my individual matter? Really none has right to make a comment on it."

Renu Desai never made a bold statement about her personal issues including her second marriage. The reason for it is the threat from Pawan Kalyan fans, who often trolled and humiliated her. With her latest statement, she has sent out a clear message that she is no longer scared of them and they have no right to decide her personal life.