Many viewers have voted for Baba Bashkar and Tamanna Simhadri in the elimination round from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, in the third week in the poll conducted by International Business Times, India.

Instead of the secret room, Big boss held the nominations for elimination openly in the living area. He asked everyone to put the nomination seal on the faces of the two housemates who they want to send out of the house. After everyone it, he announced that five contestants like Tamanna, Punarnavi, Vithika, Bashkar and Rahul were nominated for elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the third week.

The audience were given the option to vote through phone calls and Hotstar App to save their favourite inmates. The voting process ended at Friday midnight and Nagarjuna is set to show the doors to one of these five contestants on Saturday or Sunday night. The viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will walk out of the house.

IBTimes India conducted a survey to predict the contestants, who the audience wants to eliminate from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the third week. Our poll has got a huge response with thousands of casting their votes in it. Here are the results of our survey.

In IBTimes India's poll, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Rahul Sipligunj have received 11.73, 10.75 and 7.53 per cent of the total votes and they are third, fourth and fifth options for elimination, respectively. Baba Bashkar is the first choice for eviction with 37.04 percent of our readers opting for him to out of the show. Tamanna Simhadri has got 32.95 percent votes and she is the second choice for the elimination.

Among the top two choices, Baba Bashkar is very friendly and cordial to other housemates. He has always maintained distance from fights and arguments and tried his best to entertain the viewers. On the other hand, Tamanna Simhadri has also been entertaining, but at times, she was irritating with her overacting and fights with Ravi and a few others. It should be seen who among them would be shown the doors by Nagarjuna.