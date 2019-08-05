Tamanna, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, Baba Bashkar and Rahul Sipligunj have been nominated for elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the third week.

The usual process for nomination is that big boss invites all the contestants to the confession room and asks them to nominate two housemates. This process will take place behind the closed doors. But this week, it was different, as he allowed it to happen in before.

Big boss asked everyone to be seated in the living room and told them to put the nomination seal on the faces of the people who they want to nominate. Every one did it except Punarnavi. He said if she does not nominate anyone, all the contiestants will be nominated or she will be nominated for the complete season of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He told her to take some time on to decide it.

While others were busy discussing among themselves, Varun Sandesh tried his best to convince, Punarnavi to reconsider her decision to self-nominated. After some time, Navi put the seal on the faces of Jyothi and Baba Bhaskar and she revealed the reasons for nominating them.

Finally, big boss announced that five contesants like Tamanna, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, Baba Bashkar and Rahul Sipligunj were nominated for for elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the third week.