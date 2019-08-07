Transgender Tamanna Simhadri was seen bullying Ravi Krishna inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, but the latter remained calm and quiet and did not lose his cool even for a moment.

As the show began, Tamanna was seen engaged in a heated argument with Jyothi and other housemates over the nomination process. Ali Reza was shouting at her and asking her to stop her lectures to her. Later, Jyothi and few other contestants were seen discussing open nominations.

Ravi Krishna nominates Tamanna as she disrupted the harmony in the house. Tamanna wowed to take revenge on Ravi. She is ready to be eliminated but will make his life hell for the next five days. Punarnavi suggests him to ignore her. But she keeps provoking him, by calling him pappu.

Later, Tamanna apologised to Ravi Krishna's parents, saying, "Sorry aunty and uncle your son played a foul game first. Initially, I thought I would support him, but later I realised that he is playing a foul game. If you feel bad about my behaviour, I am really sorry."

Ravi Krishna kept ignoring Tamanna with a smile, but she did not address him as Pappu. When Ravi tried to sit on a chair near the kitchen, Tamanna said it is reserved by her. He silently left the place and went to the dining table. However, she kept chasing him and irritating him throughout the day.

However, Tamanna's behaviour towards Ravi Krishna has hurt and upset not only the people inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 but also the audience, who are watching all the developments from outside. Some of them took to Twitter to condemn her. Here is how reacted to her conduct inside the house on Tuesday.

ApoorvaB @ApoorvaB312

I thought verbal abuse and bullying is not allowed in the Bigg Boss house! How can you allow #Tamannah to stay as she bullies Ravi in your promo?! There is a THICK line between you getting your ratings and someone being bullied! Please take action! @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu3

sri2tweet @sri2tweet1

Tamanna abused #ali, @iamnagarjuna praises him for patience.Tamanna abused #ravi, @iamnagarjuna may praise him for patience. Moral: If garbage is keep getting thrown at us, keep quiet is best. Fighting is bad. Keeping quiet on wrong things is bad @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu3

Chandini @laughaholic95

Tamanna is an idiot. Instead of making the audience support her cause, she's making Ravi into a hero in the viewers eyes. I applaud his calmness #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBossTelugu

Shamini.M.R @Not_A_Shammer

Ok, could someone tell me why is #TamannaSimhadri targetting #Ravi? #BiggBossTelugu3 #TamannaSimhadri owes members of the LGBTQI community a huge apology. If she entered the #BiggBossTelugu3 house to represent them, especially transgenders, then she's showing them in a bad light. She's a bully, toxic, crass, crude, & lacks dignity.

Peaceful Warrior @amunconscious

Okka roju Tamannah Ravi ni pettina torture choose ayyo antunnaru andharu... Mari daily pseudo feminists chethilo torture chusthunna valla husbands chusi emanali paapam #BiggBossTelugu3

pooja arora @poojaarorabigb3

#tamannasimhadri is not a pathi itthu so many controversies around her shame on people, who's supporting a shameless malefemale person n bashing @ActorAliReza if she says she's a girl she should have dressed like men it shows confidence but no transcard #BiggBossTelugu3

('◕‿◕´) ('◕‿◕´) @proud_2beIndian

I think BB wants to introduce psychopaths to Telugu audience in the form of Tamannah.. Next season nunchi dose penchochu. #BiggBossTelugu3 Tamannah is jus a kid infront of Dolly bindra, swami om, Surbhi etc #BiggBossTelugu3

S @SMP_togo

Ravi and Ali patience ki mechukovali. Adhe #TamannaSimhadri vitika, Punarnavi or Varun ni attack chesunte undedhi 'Po' annarani okaru, nominate chesarani okaru, group ani annarani godapettukuntunnaru. #BiggBossTelugu3 Paapam #TamannaSimhadri chala try chesindhi instigate chesthe andharu against avutharani thanani corner chestharani appudu victim card vadadhamani pappulu emi udakaledu #BiggBossTelugu3

Johnrambo @bvsreddy1982

Definitely Ravi got chance to make the best entertaining episode instead of humiliation episode...

Ratchel @susan2029

He did the best thing by staying calm and maintaining his dignity...

venkyreviews @venkyreviews

#BiggBossTelugu3 Tammana-Ravi " Endhi mama idhi nannu thagulukuthundhi"

Sandeep naidu @sandy_deepu31

tamanna frustates ravi and rahul @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna @ntdailyonline #BiggBossTelugu3

padmavathi @simplyysush

Tamanna Anta over chestunte captain em chestunnadu! #BiggBossTelugu3

Comrade @Rowdyfan_Dinesh