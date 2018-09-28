The negativity about Nani, which was created by Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and Kaushal Army, had the least effect on his Devadas as it has opened to brilliant response and made a good collection at the box office on the first day.

Nani is one among the young bankable actors in the Telugu film industry. He has amassed a huge amount of fans for himself with back to back hits. But it was being speculated that his fanbase has affected after he made his debut as a host on the small screen through Star Maa's hit reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Nani replaced Jr NTR as a host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 after the latter walked out of the show, quoting his prior commitments. The young tiger's fans, who wanted him to back on the show, made comparisons between him and the natural star and criticized his hosting skills and trolled him on the social media in the initial days of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

As the days passed on Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Nani showed improvement in hosting skills, but another development became an obstacle for him. The fans of contestant Kaushal, who are organized under a group called Kaushal Army, were upset with the actor and said that he is biased as a host. They have gone on to troll the host several times in the last couple of months.

The two aspects have created a lot of negativity about Nani on the social media. The people in the industry and trade analyst predicted that this negative buzz would take a toll on the box office collection of Devadas, which was released in the cinema halls around the world on September 27.

However, Nani had dismissed the negativity and declined to talk about it during the promotion of Devadas. His calculations have turned out to be right, as many filmgoers including fans of Jr NTR and Kaushal watched the movie on the first day. Some Kaushal fans announced that they respect Nani as an actor and watch his film.

A Kaushal fan named Ashok (@ursashokumar) tweeted, "@NameisNani Take a Bow What an intense Acting Bhayya. Can't Hate you as an Actor,You are one of the best actor in TFI #Devadas #KaushalArmy loves you #Nani as an Actor By the way i am a huge #Kaushal Fan right now"

Having opened to fantastic response, Devadas has collected Rs 11.54 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 6.75 crore for its distributors. The film has become the biggest opener for Akkineni Nagarjuna and the second biggest opener for Nani after MCA (Rs 15.50 crore gross). Check out Devadas area-wise earnings