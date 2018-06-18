Actress Nandini Rai walked into the house of Nani-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 2 on Sunday as the first wildcard entry and is expected to heat up the temperature inside the house.

Minutes after Sanjana Anne was eliminated from the show, Nandini Rai was introduced as the first wildcard entry into the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The actress had entered the house on the opening day of the show, but she could not make it to the house. She revealed the reason when host Nani quizzed about it.

Nandini Rai, "I missed the launch ceremony of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 because I met with an accident. I suffered an injury on my face and my doctors told me not to enter the house. It may be unhygienic, as there would be too many people inside the house. Hence, I had to stay back. I am really thankful to Big Boss as he has given me another opportunity. I am really happy to be a part of Bigg Boss family."

Nani asked her to speak only Telugu inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Before sending her inside, the host said that she has seen the show for a week and is aware of the characters of all the contestants. He asked her whether she has already made any strategy to be in the house till the end of the show.

Responding to Nani, Nandini Rai said, "I haven't made any strategy. I have seen all the 16 contestants and I have got an idea about who is playing the game and who is innocent. As an audience, I enjoyed watching the show. I don't have any game plan and I don't know whether I will surprise or shock them. But I can say that my entry will definitely bring difference and changes in the house."

Who is Nandini Rai?

She started her career as a child artiste in a movie starring late actress Soundarya. She went on to become a model and won the title of Miss Andhra Pradesh in 2010. She says that she was so much inspired by Soundarya that she decided to become an actress. She made her debut as a heroine with 2011's Hyderabadi Hindi movie titled Family Pack starring Altaf Hyder, Rk Mama and Adnan Sajid Khan

Later, she forayed into the Telugu film industry with the movie 040 in 2011. She has now featured in six movies in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. She was last seen in 2015's Telugu movie Mosagallaku Mosagadu in which she shared the screen with Sudheer Babu.

She currently has two projects like Tamil supernatural dark crime thriller film Graghanam and Telugu movie Sudigaadu 2 in her kitty.

Watch full-length Hyderabadi movie Family Pack here:

Watch full HD Kannada movie Khushi Khushiyagi starring Nandini Rai here:

Watch Mosagallaku Mosagadu Full Length Telugu Movie here:

Watch Maaya full movie here: