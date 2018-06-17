With Deepthi Sunaina and Kaushal escaping from the elimination on Saturday, Nani will announce who among remaining two contestants would walk out of the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 on Sunday.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has completed a week after opening to a mixed response for Nani's performance at its launch. Two questions were doing rounds in the minds of viewers of TV channel Star Maa. How will Nani perform on the elimination day? Who among the five contestants would be shown doors first?

Actor-turned-host Nani started off Bigg Boss Telugu 2 on Saturday, by thanking the audience for accepting him as well as the contestants. He spoke about the selection of the first captain of the second season of the show and addressed the misunderstanding between various contestants. He had a fun task with the housemates. He was also seen heaping praises upon like Kireeti, Deepthi Sunaina and few participants.

Nani was successful in impressing everyone with his anchoring skills. A viewer with Twitter handle - @RN42373754 wrote, "Kick-ass performance by Nani yesterday. I didn't expect him to ramp up so quickly. Very well balanced hosting: Not bossy and at the same time got the message across straight and precise. Hosted as one among the curious audience of the show. Very immersive hosting #BiggBossTelugu2"

Another viewer the Twitter handle -‏ @Hanu_megafan wrote, "Nani is doing an exceptional job as a #BiggBossTelugu2 anchor. He asked really good questions & exposed candidates standards in a very effective way. Some NTR fans might be missing their hero but throwing negativity against Nani is quite silly and stupid. Great going @Nameisnani"

Sanjana Anne, Kaushal, Deepthi Sunaina, Nuthan Naidu, Ganesh and Kireeti have been nominated for elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. During his interaction on Saturday, Nani announced that four of them are safe from the eviction from the house. Nuthan and Ganesh, who entered as commoners are in danger zone and one of the two will be evicted from the house on Sunday.

Some viewers feel that Ganesh would be eliminated from the house Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Mahesh (@CinemaFreak009) tweeted, "#BiggBossTelugu2 My guess is Ganesh will leave the house.I guess so many are regretting as they voted to Kireeti during initial days......... Even i am one of them."

However, Sunday happens to be the Father's day. Star Maa tweeted the teaser of Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which shows the contestants turning emotional as they speak about their fathers. Besides the promo tweeted, "Wishing you all a Very Happy #FathersDay #NannakuPrematho #BiggBossTelugu2 with @NameisNani ..Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa"