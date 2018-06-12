Big boss nominated five contestants for the elimination on the first day of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The viewers, who were upset with the tantrums of Sanjana Anne, want her to be evicted from the house of the show.

Soon after all the contestants entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, big boss asked everyone to nominate two people. Sanjana Anne and Nuthan Naidu were jailed after they were nominated by most of the housemates. Later, the inamtes were seen trying to understand each other. They seemed to be matued and peaceful exchange of their views on various. Some of them empathising with jail bird.

Later, all of them went to bed and they made sure that jail birds are at ease. While Sanjana had peaceful sleep, Nuthan waited outside the bed. In the morning, big boss asked everyone to nominate one person, who they want to get out of the jail. Nuthan was released from the jail after most of them voted for him.

Later in the day, big boss served chits to all the contestants asked them to read out what was written them. Most of them had plain chit, while a few got some options. Kaushal got an option to release one person to get release from the jail. But he did not use this option for releasing Sanjana, as she had a few hours to stay in the jail. Later, he went to her and explained her why he did not waiste the option.

Hours after Nuthan was released from the jail, big boss called in all contestants except Sanjana, who was in jail and asked them to nominate for eviction. Later, big boss announced the names of Deeepthi Sunaina, RJ Ganesh, Sanjana Anne, Keerthi Dharmaraj and Kausal as the nominees for th eviction from the house.

However, Sanjana was seen disturbed over being jailed on the first day into the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and kept complaining about it. She was seen throwing a lot of tantrum and her attitude did not go well with many viewers. They took to Twitter to express the same. Here are some their comments posted on Twitter.

♂ ρα૨૨µ♂‏ @itsme_ps1

I guess #SanjanaAnne strategy is to give lot of unnecessary footage to stay longer in dis game..dis is how it works in hindi, But i think dis doesn't work with telugu ppl as dey r still new to dis show.. Perfect ex. jyothi's elimination in 1st week #BiggBossTelugu2 #Biggboss2

Sameeksha‏ @Maahii_way

This Sanjana is irritating Annitiki constant ga complain chestune undi.. maximum screen time tanake istunnaru controversies kosam #BiggBossTelugu2

Sridhar‏ @SridharPoolla

#BiggBossTelugu2 Sanjana nee buttalu anni sardukomma...1st eliminate ayyyedi nuvveinko archana laa nasa dobbutondii

UK‏ @iamtheuk

#BiggBossTelugu2 #SanjanaAnne looked desperate for footage than taking a stand for herself. Yesterday Felt Quite Bad For Commeners but She deserves it. On the other Side #NutanNaidu behaved in a matured way and going good. #Nani #BabuGogineni #YedainaJaragachu

చందుగాడు‏ @Chandann9999

Sanjana too much athi first eliminate ayyina aascharyam ledu #BiggBossTelugu2

CN Lakshmi❄‏ @itslakshmic

#biggbosstelugu2 Think sanjana want all attention in first day itself

❤HONEST GIRL❤‏ @BiggBossAddict

#BiggBossTelugu2 Now be ready for #Sanjana and #Kireeti s over action for footage as they are nominated‍♀️ #BiggBossTelugu2 These people really don't understand what BiggBoss show is #Sanjana instead of cribbing about who sent you. You and #NuthanNaidu would have entertained audience and gained our positive approach towards you

ѕяαναηтι‏ @sravi_sam

Sanjana is the archana of #BiggBossTelugu2 ‍♀️

jahnavi thoram‏ @jahnavi_thoram