Actress Tejaswi Madivada, who has been a very lively contestant, may be eliminated from the house of actor Nani hosted TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 2 in the fourth week, according to IBTimes survey.

In the last week, less than five contestants were nominated for elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 2. But the situation in the house became different in the fourth week with eight housemates entering the nomination list. Tejaswi Madivada, Kaushal, Ganesh, Shyamala, Nandini Rai, Deepthi Nallamothu, Babu Gogineni and Geetha were nominated for elimination from the Nani-hosted show this weekend.

IBTimes India ran a five-day poll - Who among these 8 contestants should be evicted Bigg Boss Telugu 2 in the fourth week? Our survey has received a good response with thousands of netizens taking part in it. According to our poll, Shyamala, Nandini Rai, Deepthi and Babu Gogineni are safe from the elimination this week with each of them getting less than 10 percent of total number of votes each.

Host Nani revealed on Saturday that Ganesh and Deepthi are protected from the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Six other housemates are still in the danger zone and one of them will be evicted from the show on Sunday. Now, all the eyes are waiting to see who among them will be shown doors.

As per the IBTimes' poll, Kaushal, Ganesh and Geetha Madhuri have also escaped from the eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 2 as they have received 14.12, 10.37 and 10.09 percent of total number of votes, respectively.

IBTimes' survey clearly shows that the viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 are no longer interested to Tejaswi Madivada as they are irritated by her overacting behavior. The actress has received 33.43 percent of total number of votes in our poll. She is likely to be evicted from Star Maa's hit reality TV show this weekend.

Since Bigg Boss Telugu 2 began, Tejaswi has been grabbing eyeballs with her overacting, dominant attitude and heated arguments with Nandini and other housemates. Her relationship with Samrat has also created a lot of buzz on the social media. She has been the most-talked-about celeb in the house and her stint has helped the show gain more viewership. Will Bigg Boss really evict her?

IBTimes India had also conducted survey on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 elimination in its third week. The poll results stated Kireeti would be out of the show and our prediction turned right with the same contestant walking out of the house. It should be seen whether Tejaswi Madivada will be evicted this weekend.