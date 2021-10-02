Vijay TV's one of the most popular reality shows is back! After completing four seasons successfully, the channel is all charged up for the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, which will be hosted Kamal Haasan.

Launch Date, Timings

The reality show will start its airing on Sunday, 3 October. The show will be grandly launched with the introduction of the inmates. It will be a five-hour event, starting at 6 pm, packed with performances of the contestants who will begin their 100-day journey.

The format was first introduced to the Tamil audience in 2017. In the very first season, it struck a chord with the viewers. Kamal Haasan caught the attention with his hosting skills and his digs at the then ruling party only garnered free publicity to the show.

Oviya was the first contestant to win the people's hearts and Aarav emerged victorious in the inaugural season.

In the second season, Riythvika won the title while Aishwarya ended up as the runner-up. Mugen Rao lifted the trophy in the third season whereas Sandy ended up as the runner-up.

Aari won the fourth season and Balaji was the runner-up.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestant List

Every season, the channel try to rope in contestants from different age and background although people from TV and film industry will predominantly be featured in the show. This season too there will be plenty of notable names in showbiz.

There have been many probable lists of contestants participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. However, there are some reports strongly suggest the below celebrities will be part of the reality show.

Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop, Pavani Reddy, Santhosh Pratap, Gopinath Ravi, Shakeela's adopted daughter Milla, Sunitha Gogoi, Kani Thiru, Priya Raman, Akshara Reddy, Namitha Marimuthu, Imman Annachi, Nadia Chang, Abhishek, Isaivani and Chinna Ponnu.

However, this is not the final contestant list and the names of the participants will be known at the launch.