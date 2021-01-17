The curtains for the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 have been dropped on Sunday, 17 January. Aari Arjuna has emerged victorious in the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show, while Balaji Murugadoss is the runner-up of the Vijay TV's popular reality show.

A total of 18 contestants participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. In the end, it boiled down to five contestants like Ramya, Balaji, Aari, Somshekhar and Rio Raj, who entered the last stage of the reality show.

Somshekhar was first contestant to be eliminated from the show in the grand finale, which was aired on Sunday, 17 January. Ramya Pandian was evicted, leaving Balaji, Aari and Rio Raj in the race.

Finally, Aari, who started his acting career with Aadum Koothu, was announced the winner. He bagged the trophy with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Balaji ended at the second place and Rio turned out to be the second runner-up.

All three contestants have participated well in the tasks from the day one. However, Aari and Balaji hogged lot of limelight due to their constant fights. Whereas Rio will be remembered for his sense of humour and funny acts.

The grand finale was aired at 6 pm. It was a five-hour event packed with lots of performances.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil had a delayed start due to Covid-19. The contestants had to undergo two weeks quarantine before entering the show, which started its airing on 4 October.

Rekha, Velmurugan, Suresh, Samyuktha, Sanam Shetty, Rio Raj, Anitha Sampath, Shivani Narayanan, Jithan Ramesh, Somshekhar, Gabriella, Nisha, Ramya and Aajeedh had entered the show on the first day. Archana and Suchitra joined later.

The grand finale of Kamal Haasan's show had the presence of all the contestants. Previous season contestant Kavin and Mugen Rao were also present in the last episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.