With just a week away for the launch, the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 has been quarantined. The show will be launched with a grand opening on 3 February.

Like every season, viewers are curious to know the celebrities who will enter the house. In the last few months, there have been plenty of lists of probable participants on both and YouTube channels.

Yashika Anand's Boyfriend Entering House?

Amid so many rumours online, here comes yet another speculation around a contestant. Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 contestant and actress Yashika Anand's boyfriend Niroop Nandakumar will be part of the Vijay TV show.

His name as her boyfriend surfaced after he had reportedly gone to meet Yaashika, who is bed-ridden since July after suffering serious injuries in a car crash which killed one and left a few injured, in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based model and content creator Yogini Pradaini Surva is also entering the house. The Victoria Secret fashion model had acted in the 2019 movie Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari.

Shakeela's daughter Mila, comedy actor Iman Annachi and VJ Priyanka are confirmed to enter the house.

Muthu Denies

Meanwhile, TikTok star GP Muthu has denied the speculations which claimed that he is taking part in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. In an interview, he said that he is a happy man who cannot live without his cell phone.

According to him, it is difficult for him to handle the pressure. Nonetheless, he wishes to meet Kamal Haasan, actor and host of Bigg Boss Tamil.

The show has completed four seasons.

The first season was won by Aarav and Bindhu Madhavi was the runner-up. Riythvika walked away with the trophy in the second season while Aishwarya ended up as the runner-up.

Mugen won the third season and Sandy ended at second place in season three. In the fourth season, Aari emerged victorious and Balaji was the runner-up.